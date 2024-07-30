Ed Botterill, Chair of the Port of Dartmouth Regatta said: “Dartmouth is a stunning town in South Devon and provides a magnificent backdrop to the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta. The event, one of the oldest in the country, is free to attend and the committee relies entirely on the amazing sponsors and generous public donations. Baker Estates has once again contributed to our Royal Regatta as a major sponsor. Its contribution will be an enormous factor as we need to raise nearly £200,000 to stage our event. “The regatta committee are all volunteers and work tirelessly to bring a regatta that Dartmouth locals, visitors and guests will be proud of every year. “Not only has the company given generous financial support but has helped in many other ways such as promotion and publicity, with a team competing in a rowing event. We are extremely grateful for the continued support of Baker Estates.”