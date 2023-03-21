POLICE have appeared on Crimewatch LIVE on BBC ONE to make an appeal for information on thefts of cables in South Devon.
DetectiveInspector Andy Turner from Devon & Cornwall Police appeared on Crimewatch LIVE on BBC ONE to discuss recent thefts of cables in South Devon, and appeal to anyone who may have information to help catch the perpetrators.
There havebeen ten thefts in the area since December 11, 2022, with criminals cutting sections of power lines, putting themselves and others in significant danger, to obtain copper to sell as scrap metal.
Duringthe appeal, DI Turner reached out to local people familiar with South Dartmoor locations such as Cornwood, Deep Lane, Lee Moor and Sparkwell. All information received as a result of the broadcast will be reviewed and progressed by Devon& Cornwall Police.
The most recent theft took place at 11am on Saturday, 4 March 4, close to the Sherford Development Zone.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Several offences have taken place in broad daylight, but some have been committed at night-time. Police have been undertaking increased patrols in the area but the speed of the thefts and spread of locations make it very difficult to catch them in the act.’
DetectiveInspector Andy Turner, Teignbridge and South Hams Crime InvestigationsDepartment, said: ‘I am appealing to anyone who can help us identify the people responsible for these crimes and provide any information which will assist us in solving these crimes.
‘I would also like to highlight to the public the dangers of approaching any downed power lines. If you see electricity equipment that looks damaged or unusual, please stay clear and inform National Grid immediately.’
NationalGrid are notified of any interruption in service.
Whenever a crime like this happens they are made aware and can notify the police. Before police and the public can approach the scene the area must be made safe byNational Grid workers.
In the interest of public safety, if electricity equipment looks damaged or unusual, stay clear and inform National Grid on 105.
If you have any information contact Devon & Cornwall Police via 101, or the website quoting Operation Langstone reference 50220058345. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org