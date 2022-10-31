Subscribe newsletter
Exploration into the location of ATMs has suggested that the number of cashpoints in the South West has dwindled.
The Grade, a company that combines raw data with commentary from the general public, have conducted research using House of Commons Library data on the location of ATMs and ONS population and demographic data to highlight the lack of access to cash faced in many parts of the country.
Their research highlights that some areas of Devon have seen a great reduction in the amount of ATMs. South West Devon in particular, “has seen a 34 percent decrease in the number of ATMs since 2018,” leaving “just 3.5 free ATMs per 10,000 people and only 0.08 free ATMs per square KM.” Totnes has also seen a 27 percent decrease in ATM machines, meaning people are struggling to get a hold of their cash.
This lack of access to cash could cause some major issues, as more people rely on a physical method of payment to manage their spending during the cost of living crisis. Numbers of people using cash have been on the rise, with The Post Office reporting that it handled “£3.45 billion in cash across its counters in August,” which is “the highest since its records began.” Many older and vulnerable people also rely on cash payments, both for ease of use and to help manage their money, so this could make it more difficult for them to budget for themselves in the upcoming winter months.
