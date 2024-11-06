We head to Cornwall’s north coast this time to Padstow, a place I call Steinsville.
Rick Stein has four restaurants in Padstow alone: the Seafood Restaurant, St Petroc’s Bistro, Rick Stein’s Cafe and Stein’s Fish and Chips.
There’s also a Stein’s deli, gift shop and fishmongers/seafood bar, guest rooms above the restaurants and a cookery school overlooking the Camel Estuary.
We usually park up then walk onto town and grab a pasty on the way round but you do have to watch out for the seagulls!
Padstow may date back to 2,500 as a natural harbour and St Petroc is thought to have built a monastery.
In the Middle Ages it developed as a trading port for copper, tin, pilchards and more.
The fishing industry thrived and the town boasted six shipyard in the 19th century.
The real Doom Bar (think of the ale) runs between Padstow and Rock on the other side of the estuary.