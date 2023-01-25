THE Darwalls, owners of the Blachford Estate have now agreed to allow permissive wild camping to continue on their land. Alexander Darwall, a hedge fund manager and the man behind the recent high court challenge to the right wild camp on Dartmoor without the permission of the landowner, made a statement today on the matter.
The statement follows several weeks of outrage over the successful challenge to overturn the legal right that was thought to be enshrined since 1985. However, Darwall's lawyers were successful in convincing the high court judge that the right to wild camp never actually existed.
Dartmoor National Park Authority has been working with landowners to come to an agreement to allow some form of camping in certain areas to continue. They have produced an interactive map with information that can be accessed here: https://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/about-us/about-us-maps/camping-map
The statement from the Darwalls said: 'Blachford Estate is pleased to have been able to work quickly and positively with other owners on Dartmoor to permit wild ‘back pack’ camping on parts of its moorland. Blachford Estate believes the permissive agreement preserves and facilitates the spirit and ethos of genuine ‘back pack’ camping. Access is legally enshrined; Blachford Estate hope and expect that wild camping will always be available to all.
'The High Court Case only ever sought clarity on the meaning of S10(1) of the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985. The Judgement clarified what the statute intended.
'Wild camping is an amenity that Blachford Estate are happy to continue providing when undertaken responsibly. The permissive camping agreement that Blachford Estate has signalled it will be a part of, enables those who wish to enjoy and experience the rugged beauty, remoteness, challenge and health benefits of Dartmoor can do so within a suitable framework that can be easily, effectively and responsibly understood by users and managed by Dartmoor National Park Authority.
'It is important for all Owners who have legally binding obligations under management agreements or statutory designations to protect archaeology, biodiversity and the environment and find the delicate balance for responsible management alongside access.
'Blachford Estate is pleased to have found a way forward on this matter and will continue to work with Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) through the Dartmoor Commons Owners’ Association so that short duration back pack style camping can continue to be enjoyed on land as is now defined on the new DNPA Camping Map.'