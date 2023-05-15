Dartmouth Town Councillors are due to elect a new mayor for the year head at their meeting tonight (Monday 15 May).
The current Mayor, Cllr David Wells was elected in May last year and has served on the town council since he was voted into office in May 2019.
His deputy, Cllr Mandy Webber also joined the council five years ago.
In his day job, Cllr Wells is a lecturer at South Devon College.
As well as receiving nominations for and electing a new mayor and new deputy mayor, the council will appoint members to sit on the council assets, finance and general purposes, planning and staffing committees.