Dartmouth residents offered winter lifeline thanks to National Grid fuel poverty funding
The Dartmouth Community Chest and Food Bank is delivering a well-stocked community pantry and a welcoming warm hub this winter after being awarded a grant to tackle fuel poverty by National Grid Electricity Distribution.
The £10,000 grant has come from National Grid’s £5 million Community Matters Fund which is supporting hundreds of local groups across the South West, Midlands and South Wales to fight fuel poverty this winter.
Dartmouth Community Chest and Food Bank offers a warm haven to residents every winter, providing hot meals, warm packs and essential energy advice. Volunteers also travel to isolated residents, helping them to access the support and services they need.
With this vital funding from National Grid, the charity will be able to deliver a seven-day-a-week pantry stocked with essentials, as well as helping residents to access fuel cards and warm packs, and providing much-needed energy advice. Every penny of this grant will be delivered directly to people in need.
Dawn Shepherd, Coordinator from Dartmouth Community Chest and Food Bank, said: “Communities thrive if they have a space of their own to meet, support each other and create a network. The community cafe does this every day and has never been needed more than through the cost-of-living crisis. The support given to us by National Grid will make sure that no one goes cold, hungry or feels isolated or alone. Our community is extremely grateful for this much needed support; we are a volunteer-led charity, so every penny will create a safety net for anyone who needs it.”
Chris Hayton, Director of Corporate Affairs at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: "Unfortunately, we know that many people will struggle to keep their homes warm this winter. At a time when addressing fuel poverty has never been more critical, our Community Matters Fund will support local groups to deliver help where it’s most needed. We're looking forward to working with community groups like the Dartmouth Community Food Bank to create positive change and to seeing the results of their hard work.”