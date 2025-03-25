The Dartmouth & District Food Bank is pleased to announce a generous £500 donation to Dartmouth Academy, to assist students with purchasing uniforms.
This donation is part of the ongoing effort to support local pupils and families, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed in their education.
The cheque was presented today by Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, a representative of Dartmouth and District Food Bank, to Paul Girardot, the principal of Dartmouth Academy. Along with the financial donation, the food bank has also provided hygiene packs and pencil case supplies for pupils.
The partnership between Dartmouth & District Food Bank and Dartmouth Academy has been growing, with a shared goal of making sure all pupils, regardless of their background, have access to the essentials that help them thrive both in and out of the classroom.
Dartmouth & District Food Bank is a small independent charitable organisation run by volunteers. They depend on donations of money from the community residents and businesses, as well as donations of long-life and fresh food. They support families from Dartmouth and the surrounding villages.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “We are incredibly thankful for the ongoing support from the Dartmouth & District Food Bank. This donation will make a real difference to our pupils, ensuring they are well-equipped and confident as they begin their studies. It’s heartwarming to see such strong community support for our pupils.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:“This support from the Dartmouth & District Food Bank is truly invaluable. It’s wonderful to see local organisations come together to support young people in their educational journey. This donation is an inspiring example of how communities can make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families.”
For more information about Dartmouth & District Food Bank, or to find out how you can support their mission, please visit: https://dartmouthanddistrictfoodbank.org.uk/