The Dartmouth Fire team had a very good exercise recently, teaming up with the Dart Harbour Authority and Lower Ferry to practice a new procedure in the event of an incident involving a fire on the river.

This was a good drill to show the Harbour Authority the capability of our fire & Rescue appliances and how they can all work together if the situation should arise.

Once they had boarded onto the Lower Ferry, they started by setting up a system to pump water straight from the river. Then we set up several different ways of attacking a fire and also explained their capability of ejecting water from inside a vessel if needed.

While they were doing this, the Harbour Authority and Lower Ferry worked together to keep them close to their target.