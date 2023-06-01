A MAN from Dartmouth is set to receive treatment at a psychiatric hospital in Dawlish after admitting to setting light to his family home.
Jai Griffiths pleaded guilty to arson, being reckless whether life was endangered, when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court. He admitted starting a fire at a house in Davis Road, Dartmouth, on December 9 last year and causing damage to property owned by Ian Griffiths..
The fire led to an emergency response from the Devon Fire and Rescue Service but nobody was hurt in the fire. Neighbours took photos at the time of smoke coming from the first floor of the building.
Griffiths, aged 36, formerly of Davis Road but now a patient at the Langdon Hospital in Dawlish, was remanded in custody by Judge Stephen Climie but told he is likely to receive a hospital order when he is sentenced.
He has previously admitted personal possession of cannabis on December 9 and the lesser offence of simple arson.
The Judge said: 'You will be sentenced on June 6 if a doctor is available to attend. Certain processes must be undertaken before a hospital order is made. It seems very likely that will be the order in this case.'
Mr Martin Salloway, defending, said Griffith has considered his position since pleading not guilty to reckless arson and decided to admit the offence.
He said Griffiths has been ruled as being fit to plead but has continued to be assessed by psychiatrists at Langdon Hospital, one of whom has already supplied a report.
A second report should be obtained before the sentencing hearing, where the hospital will also confirm that a bed is available.
The owner’s daughter, Lucy Griffiths, posted a picture of the damage with an appeal for help which has so far raised £1,380.
She wrote: 'Hello my name is Lucy and I have started this fundraiser to help my father. He has lived in Dartmouth all his life and this morning he had an awful house fire. He has lost absolutely everything.
'I'm sure you can understand how devastating this is for him and for us as a family, especially this close to Christmas. I was hoping that together, we could raise some money for him, and ease a little of the huge financial burden he now faces.'