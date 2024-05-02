Dart RNLI Lifeboat volunteers cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Dartmouth's newest retail arrival, Flapjackery, on May 1.
Local Operations Manager Michael Bryant-Mole performed the honour, flanked by crew volunteers Tatty Pettigrew and Stuart Millard, and shore crew volunteer Mark Strudwick, with some of the Flapjackery team.
Flapjackery has generously offered to donate part of their takings to help the fund for the new Dart RNLI Lifeboat station, where work will start shortly on the site of the original building.
Flapjackery is a South-West company and opens next to Dartmouth's Boat Float following the success of its pop-up last summer.
Co-founder Carol Myott said: “We’re thrilled to be opening in Dartmouth.
“We had a pop up here last summer, and as soon as a permanent base became available, we knew it was the right place for us.
“We’re also so pleased to be supporting the Dart Lifeboat Station and its appeal to raise funds for its new station.
'Operations manager Michael added: “We are always grateful for the support of local business, and welcome Flapjackery to Dartmouth.
“Every penny raised will go towards the new station, and helping our volunteers to save lives at sea.”
The current Dart Lifeboat station is at Coronation Park on North Embankment in the town.
It was originally established in 1878 and reopened in 2007 after being closed for 111 years.
They currently a B class and a D class inshore lifeboat.
You can contact them on 01803 839224.
They also have a shop at 9 South Embankment (Ground Floor).