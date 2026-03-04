Dart RNLI volunteers Tatty Pettigrew and Shannon Hart have been at RNLI College in Poole for Women in Search and Rescue Training Week 2026.
Tatty - the first female to qualify as a helm at Dart - has been on a searching course designed for the Atlantic B Class, and crew Shannon has been doing the same on the D Class in fine weather on the south coast.
Tatty said: “It’s been awesome to connect with other female crew from all over the UK and Ireland. We’ve learnt so much and can bring valuable experience back to the Dart rescue teams.”
The training took place at a busy time for Dart RNLI, following their relocation to the new state-of-the-art station at Ferry View at the end of 2025.
