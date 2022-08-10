Dart Gig rowers’ trophy triumph
POWERFUL Dart Gig Club members rowed their way to victory when they crossed the river to Tor Bay at the weekend.
Just eight men, eight women and six juniors took on the busy holiday traffic to represent Dartmouth on the sandy red beaches of Paignton.
The ladies opened the racing, putting out crews in all categories, with experienced rowers supporting new racers and junior members filling key seats where needed.
The Junior Girls’ squad claimed first prize in the U14 race and fought a good fight to take third place in the U16 row.
Club chairman Peta Chivers said: “We are very proud of the junior squad.
“Their enthusiasm and determination is a pleasure to witness.
“The pandemic put pay to racing for the last two years so this is the first year of racing for all of them, and they are embracing it with gusto.”
Peta added: “The Mens’ crews as always raced their hearts out, with the Ladies helping them out in the Supervets category.”
Dart won the Men’s C race, Juniors U14, Men’s Vets race and the overall points trophy for the club.
