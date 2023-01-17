ICE is likely to cause difficult driving conditions at first this morning.
The Met Office has updated its Yellow Warning of ice for Devon until 10am today, Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesperson warns: ‘Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces.
‘Occasional rain and sleet will turn to snow in heavier outbreaks, particularly over south Cornwall, with the possibility of 2-5 cm of snow accumulating, chiefly above 100-150 metres.
‘This will clear from the north towards dawn with temperatures falling below freezing, bringing the risk of ice.’