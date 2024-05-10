It’s a foodie highlight of the South Hams calendar.
And its a chance to feast on Devon brown crab for breakfast, lunch, tea and supper!
Salcombe Crabfest returned this month for its seventh year - and the sun shone as crowds packed the quayside for great food, music and more.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Salcombe, the event has raised more than £60,000 for charity, funding lifesaving equipment and good causes, including Devon Mind, Chill South Devon and the Devon Air Ambulance.
There were of course crab rolls, crab salads and even crab pasties - plus a whole host of other fishy fayre and veggi and vegan alternatives.
The very first Crabfest in 2016 was opened by TV chef and star Mary Berry.
Delicious dishes cooked in the Demo Marquee (Norsworthy Photography)
Matt Tebbutt and Jane Baxter (Norsworthy Photography)
Rockfish Area Chef Kyle Williams and Chef Director Kirk Gosden (Norsworthy Photography)
Crab on the iconic Tenacious boat (Norsworthy Photography)
Freddy Bird and Matt Tebbutt (Martyn Norsworthy)