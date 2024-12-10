Devon County Council has given its full support to farmers and called for the immediate withdrawal of the proposed family farm tax.
Councillors have also confirmed their wholehearted support for the county’s own farms estate which aims to give people a start in agriculture.
The council backed an emergency motion from Conservative councillor Lois Samuel, who is also a member of the ruling Cabinet, and accepted an additional amendment from Liberal Democrat Alan Connett.
Lois Samuel told the meeting that the imposition of inheritance tax by the Labour Government was a threat to the existence of many family farms.
She said it would jeopardise this country’s food security, environmental safeguards and the rural way of life which depends on farming.
“This is an assault on thousands of farmers who work hard every day of the year to put food on our tables and just want to pass on their farms to their sons and daughters,” she said.
“It’s estimated the tax will affect over 70,000 family farms and leave the average farming family with a tax bill of at least £240,000.
“That will force many farmers to sell some of their land or close entirely and that will just pave the way for corporate ownership over family ownership.
“Selling off land or closing farms will put our national food independence at risk, at a time when global stability is already fragile. British family farms are critical to ensuring a steady supply of homegrown food.
“Family farms are the foundation of rural Britain, contributing to local jobs, schools, and essential services. Labour’s proposed tax risks destabilising communities, eroding the rural way of life, and causing a negative ripple effect across the countryside.
“Farms cover 70 per cent of the UK’s land, with family farms playing a leading role in nature recovery, biodiversity, and sustainable land management. The sale and fragmentation of these lands would hinder conservation efforts and undermine environmental initiatives.
“Devon County Council should stand with our family farms, support our rural communities, and protect the environment by formally rejecting this proposed “family farm tax”.
Alan Connett, Liberal Democrat, said:
“Every farmer needs to know we stand four square with them.
Devon County Council is proud that it has maintained a county farms estate of 9,570 acres which currently comprises 65 fully equipped residential dairy and mixed livestock farms categorised into starter and progression units ranging from 37 to 301 acres.
“The farms estate aims to provide people with their first opportunity to farm but with a view that, within a reasonable time frame, they secure an independent livelihood from agriculture.”
He said the council should maintain that estate and add to it where possible.
Devon’s Conservative leader James McInnes said :
“We can’t separate farming from the vibrancy of our rural communities.”
The council will now write to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves expressing its concerns about the inheritance tax policy, outlining the detrimental effect on the future of farming in Devon, food security, environmental stewardship and the need to sustain rural communities.