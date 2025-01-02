Baker Estates invited local councillors to visit Little Cotton Farm, its flagship development in Dartmouth.
The award-winning local housebuilder has calculated that over £100m in direct economic investment will go into Dartmouth and the surrounding area, as well as a host of social benefits generated through the development.
That figure comprises direct and indirect employment at the site, sourcing regional materials, local authority revenue through council tax, and money spent in the town once residents have moved in.
As well as the 416 new homes being built, 126 affordable homes will be delivered by the end of the project. As part of its Section 106 commitment, Baker Estates will also have contributed £680,000 towards sports pitches in the local area, £52,500 towards early years education, £70,000 of highway/footway improvements, and £50,000 towards the Park & Ride operation in the town.
Baker Estates has been employing up to 100 local subcontractors daily at Little Cotton Farm, including eight apprentices.
Graham Hutton, Deputy Managing Director at Baker Estates, commented: “Delivering new homes is about a lot more than bricks and mortar. Our developments are primarily responding to local housing needs, but they can also unlock many more benefits for communities.”
Graham added: “As a housebuilder, it’s important to invest time to help local authorities, planners and local people understand the economic benefits of our housing developments. This may seem obvious but sometimes the connection is missed.
“Little Cotton Farm, in Dartmouth, has been fulfilling an array of local needs – from employment, apprenticeships, housing, infrastructure, commercial, transport and a diverse range of extra community benefits.”
Managing Director Ian Baker, himself a former apprentice, emphasized the importance of training the next generation.
Ian said: “Apprenticeships are vital to ensuring the skills needed for the future of UK housebuilding. A skilled workforce builds more homes and drives economic growth.”
After the site visit, Cllr Rake praised the housing project, saying: “We have a huge need for affordable housing across the District and beyond, so I welcome the 120 affordable homes that will be delivered at the Little Cotton Farm development.
“A positive by-product of this is the large number of local jobs that the building works have provided, and particularly the opportunities that apprenticeships have created for young people just starting out on their working lives. “
Cllr Ged Yardy commended the development at Little Cotton Farm, adding: “This development balances the pressing need for housing with the preservation of South Hams’ natural beauty. It brings affordable homes, jobs, and financial contributions that address key local challenges.
“A development like that at Little Cotton Farm will never be universally popular, but we should not lose sight of the benefits – homes, jobs and apprenticeships – that such developments can bring.”
Cllr Jonathan Hawkins commented: “I have been involved with the Little Cotton Farm site and Baker Estates for many years. I have always found them supportive of the community's aspirations and always very helpful. It is exciting to see the new homes come out of the ground and see this new community develop.”