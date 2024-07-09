The Chief Executive of Southwest digital solutions company Cosmic, Julie Hawker, is spearheading an initiative to boost UK prosperity and productivity by improving IT skills.
Julie, who heads Devon based Cosmic which specialises in digital skills training, was invited to be the region’s industry lead for Future Dot Now, a national initiative dedicated to promoting Essential Digital Skills (EDS).
With almost 22 million people unable to complete 20 essential digital tasks, the need has never been greater for the skills gap to be plugged by initiatives to assist businesses and individuals improve their performances.
Julie, who has more than 27 years’ experience in developing and delivering digital skills and inclusion programmes, will work with local authorities and employers to plan ways of enhancing digital skills across the Southwest.
She aims to raise awareness of the importance of digital competence, inspire action and support the national change programme to equip people with the digital skills they need to thrive in the modern workplace.
“I am delighted to have been invited to contribute to this vital exercise and look forward to effecting real change in the country’s digital performance,” said Julie. “With the UK’s pioneering history in the field of computers and internet, it is disappointing to see that we are falling behind with our workforce capabilities.
“We've identified the biggest skills gaps in key sectors, such as using digital productivity tools and ensuring online safety so we will be targeting those for improvement in the first instance.
Julie will be encouraging businesses and organisations to join the Future Dot Now Charter and support digital skills.