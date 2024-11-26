Royal Navy experts carried out a controlled explosion on Monday (November 25) after a small explosive device was found on a beach in the South Hams.
The beach on Slapton Sands was cordoned off after the device was discovered shortly before 1pm, according to the Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team.
A photo of the device was posted on social media, showing a small, brightly coloured cylindrical metal object.
A Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team initially considered removing the device but on arrival decided instead to carry out a controlled explosion shortly before 5pm.
It is not known how the device ended up on the beach, but the coastguard said the weekend’s severe weather may have washed up or uncovered the device.