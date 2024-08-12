Aveton Gifford
The Parish Council has been looking for a new councillor to join since the retirement and moving on of the last chair, Sarah Harcus. Now the council is pleased to announce that, following a co-option vote in the July meeting, Steve Waters has now joined. Steve has been looking at the footpaths recently and has joined in on a planning meeting. Welcome, Steve from your fellow councillors. The council would like to welcome more members of the public to the meetings, which take place on the first Thursday of each month.
Come and join in and comment on the local issues that make up our community, hear the news from vital local organisations, including the shop and of course, hear the reports from the South Hams and Devon councillors too. The next meeting is on Thursday, September 5th at 7.30 pm Just a reminder that the W.I. meetings will change to a Tuesday afternoon in September. The first meeting will be on Tuesday, September 10th at 2.30 pm.
The talk will be entitled 'Am I losing my marbles?' and the speaker will be Anne Moore. Good luck with the new time ladies. The hope is to attract new members. The meetings will still take place in the village hall.
The Car show will take place on Sunday, August 25th from 11 am-3 pm. I believe that volunteers are still required for the various necessary things on the day i.e. parking marshals and gate receipt hourly stints. If you can help please contact the organisers at [email protected]
The Aune Valley Ski Club has its A.G.M in the village hall this Friday at 6.30 pm, all members are welcome.
St Andrews will have a Holy Communion this Sunday at 11 am led by Rev Simon Franklin. Now Simon is technically retired but he visits us from time to time to lead our services. He's a most welcome addition to our ministry team. Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be available after the service.
Modbury
Modbury’s Twinning Association welcomed our friends from Lanvéoc, in Brittany, for their weekend stay in the middle of June. The weather was kind and a splendid time was had by all, hosts and visitors alike. They arrived late on Friday evening so the official welcome was on Saturday morning in the splendid community space that is St George’s Church, and thence to Dartmouth. Lanvéoc is a small and picturesque harbour closely associated with the French Naval Academy in nearby Brest, so the Bretons have an affinity with the naval connections of Dartmouth and enjoyed their pleasant lunch and stroll around in the sun, and some taking in the ferry trip to the castle. On Sunday, the group trip was to Buckland Abbey, home of Sir Francis Drake, a visit enlivened by their medieval weekend. Of particular interest to the French was the archery demonstration, based on how the battle of Agincourt was fought! In the evening, the set piece was an excellent dinner in the White Hart for all. Finally, we said goodbye with a barbeque in the Exeter Inn garden, where the Bretons were delighted to receive a new Modbury flag, as modelled up and down our high street. We are very much looking forward to our return visit to Brittany next Summer. Next up in the Modbury Twinning Association social calendar is a quiz night at the QE2 Pavilion on Saturday 14th September – watch out for details in due course.
The Modbury and South Hams Creative Writing Group meet every month to read and discuss our work. We are a small group of lively individuals who write for all sorts of different reasons. Each , we set ourselves a challenge or theme to hang our ideas on (although we have been known to digress completely!). Our meetings are both entertaining and informative, and usually accompanied by much laughter, tea and biscuits. A recent challenge was ‘Fantasy’. Responses ranged from tales based on our own teenage years, to poetry, to a flash fiction fantasy of the Modbury of old. Below is a submission which one of our members brought to the meeting. It was written as an alternative (happier) ending to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. We are keen to welcome new members, so if you enjoy creative writing, why not join us. We meet usually on the first Saturday of the month at the Queen Elizabeth II Pavilion in Modbury at 10.00 am. Call Jody Fendick for more details: 07502 009103. www.facebook.com/modburycreativewritinggroup
Bigbury
News from the Bigbury Drum
Get ready for a weekend packed with fun and festivities at the Ringmore Fair, happening from Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26. This annual event brings together our community for three days of entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly activities.
Saturday, 24th August - Ceilidh Night Kick off the weekend with a lively Ceilidh dance featuring the Stargazy Pie Band. From 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM, join us for an evening of music, dancing, and a mouth-watering hog roast (vegetarian and vegan options available). Tickets are £20 per person (only £5 for those under 16), which includes food and access to the licensed bar. And don’t forget to grab your raffle tickets in support of the Devon Air Ambulance.
Sunday, 25th August - Jazz Afternoon Start your Sunday with a FREE breakfast and a casual meet-up with Oli Long from 9:30 AM onwards. Then, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, unwind with the smooth sounds of acclaimed jazz, blues, and soul singer Louise Parker and her quartet. Gates open at 2:30 PM, and tickets are £12 per person, which includes a complimentary glass of Pimms or a soft drink. The licensed bar will also be open for more refreshments.
Monday, 26th August - Family Fun Day Monday is all about family fun! From 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, enjoy a variety of games, face painting, and storytelling sessions. Explore 15 stalls showcasing homemade produce and locally crafted items. There will be traditional games, a sea shanty performance, and even a kite-flying event. Bring your own picnic, or purchase fresh sandwiches and cream teas on-site. Don’t forget to stop by the Langage Farm ice cream van for a sweet treat.
Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s events are available in advance only, so make sure to reserve yours by contacting Heather at 01548 714631 or [email protected].