Community Groups in Devon are being invited to apply for a share of five million pounds in funding.
Applications are now open for Co-op's Local Community Fund. The fund has supported almost forty thousand unique community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, with community groups and causes receiving more than £ 100 million.
The Co-op is now inviting local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations to apply for the latest round of funding.
This year, Co-op is looking to support projects that help create sustainable futures for ‘people’ and our ‘planet’. Groups can apply if they are looking to deliver local projects with a focus on:
People: supporting young people to fulfil their potential; helping older residents feel connected or improving mental wellbeing.
Planet: tackling climate change, reducing waste and resource use, or protecting nature.
The Co-op is also keen to support projects that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.
Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “As a co-operative, our focus is to deliver increased value for our member-owners and their communities and we know that members really care about supporting local, grassroots projects. Through our Local Community Fund, we’re able to support local projects and initiatives that make a real difference to people and our planet in communities across the country.”
Successful causes will receive a minimum of £1,000 towards their cause. Applications are open until Sunday, July 7. Groups interested in applying can find out more by visiting Co-op's website and searching for the causes section.