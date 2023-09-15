Peter Goldstraw, Dartmouth Rotary’s International Officer, said: “It is said that a week is a long time in politics. But when disasters strike, a week can be the difference between life and death. When the outside world heard of the devastating earthquake in Morocco Dartmouth Rotary swung into action and obtained the necessary permission and licence to hold a street collection within the week, and Rotarians were volunteering to man the collection tins. This is probably as fast as practical to reach out to the community for support but still not as fast as is desirable. So, some months earlier Dartmouth Rotary had agreed to ring fence an appreciable proportion of its available funds in a Disaster Relief Fund.