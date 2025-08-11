The teams arrived and liased with the fire service who had located the dog.
The Coastguard teams set up our rope rescue equipment and lowered a rope technician over the edge.
The dog was safely rescued with use of our specialist dog bag and returned uninjured to its owners.
This is the second incident recently and we encourage everyone to keep dogs on leads when on the coastal path or close to cliffs. Remember in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
