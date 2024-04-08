Sustainable South Hams ‘Taking Action Together: Sustainable South Hams Assembly is coming to Kingsbridge later this month.
It will bring together residents, community groups, environmental advocates and educational providers in the South Hams to collaborate with climate, nature and adaptation.
The CEO of Sustainable South Hams Jane Nichols said: “ We’re really excited about this next assembly: there’s so much appetite in communities to support schools and our young people and so many inspirational projects.
“We can’t wait to get everyone into a room to share our passion and enthusiasm like we did at the Rivers Assembly last year.”
There’s a chance to engage in dynamic discussions, participate in interactive workshops and network with like-minded individuals committed to advancing sustainability efforts and education locally.
This is not just a gathering but a call to action.
Theres a chance to address pressing environmental challenges, explore innovative solutions and create a more sustainable future for the community.
There will be inspirational keynote speakers sharing insights and experiences and experiences in sustainability, education in schools and project collaboration, interactive workshops covering various aspects of sustainability including renewable energy, waste reduction, conservation and community resilience, networking opportunities to connect with local businesses, non-profit and community groups actively engaged in sustainability initiatives and a showcase of projects and initiatives to drive positive change.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
9am on Saturday April 20 at Kingsbridge Community College.