As the festive season approaches, many young adults who have transitioned out of care face loneliness during this time.
To combat this, an initiative is underway to create special Christmas gift hampers for care experienced individuals over 21.
Every year, these hampers provide a vital source of joy, as for many, they represent one of the few gifts received during the holidays. Due to a lack of statutory funding, the project relies entirely on community support.
Last year, generous donations exceeded £3,000, allowing over 250 hampers to be assembled, filled with essentials such as blankets, towels, and toiletries. To contribute this year, visit the Just Giving page or choose a gift from the limited Amazon wish list, ensuring fairness and consistency for each young person. Help spread Christmas cheer and make a difference in their lives this holiday season.