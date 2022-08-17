Choughs spotted in South Hams

Although trophy hunters were blamed for the loss of the Chough, it was changes in farming practices that really did for it. This bird lives on picking at insects and digging for grubs with its bill, so it needs short-cropped grass - teeming with insects, spiders and other invertebrates - in order to survive. In the old days, clifftops and heathlands were grazed by cattle, sheep and ponies – this kept the scrub and bracken at bay – but when animals were removed to inland fields, the short turf on cliffs became densely overgrown.