A CHILD as young as seven years old was found to be in possession of a weapon while at school, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.
In 2024, there were 20 recorded instances where a person aged 17 or under was in possession of a weapon on school premises, the FOI request to Devon and Cornwall Police shows.
Of the total, six were between 11 and 12-years-old, seven between the age of 13 and 14 years old and five between 15 and 16 years old.
And one was as young as seven years old, with another being between nine and ten years old.
Fourteen were male and six were female, the FOI also shows.