Charity recruits Elfen helpers
Charity Young Devon has launched their Christmas fundraising campaign ‘Operation Elf’, and are “recruiting Young Devon Elves” to join their fundraising scheme and assist them in raising money.
In a post on social media, the charity said: “We are looking for volunteers with great fundraising ideas to join our community of festive friends, by signing up to our Operation Elf mission at www.youngdevon.org/operation-elf
“By making Young Devon your ‘little bit to help others’ this Christmas you are supporting us to find new ways to help young people experience a better Christmas.”
The charity are hoping to inspire young people to aid them in raising as much as they can this Christmas.
Young Devon is a charity that aims to support young people in the South West, with a goal to “make Devon a better place for all young people”. The charity works with over 2,000 young people, creating relationships to help them thrive. They focus on three key areas of skills, accommodation and voice, with their teams working to ensure that youngsters live a happy and fulfilled life.
The charity also say that those who get involved can request a free elf hat and t-shirt to begin their fundraising endeavour. They request that those interested in getting involved “take ‘elfies, as well as pictures whilst you fundraise, that we can share online!”
