A Christmas show featuring Palestinian musicians and poets will be in Totnes later this month as part of a 10-date UK tour.
Organised by the human rights charity Amos Trust, the 'Steal All The Flowers' tour is being billed as a “unique blend of art and activism” that will include music, film, poetry and conversation.
The organisers said the event “seeks to connect UK audiences with themes of resilience, heritage, and hope, promoting understanding and compassion through art”.
The tour will feature four prominent Palestinian speakers and artists, including oud musician Saied Silbak and Gaza’s director of the Department of Service to Palestinian Refugees (DSPR), Nader Abu Amsha.
London and Manchester are among the scheduled stops, but Totnes is also included on Saturday, November 30, at the Civic Hall, with mayor Emily Price and the Reverend Jim Barlow taking part.
All proceeds will go towards supporting the Amos Trust’s Christmas Appeal, which funds critical projects in Gaza.