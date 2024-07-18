“On top of its wonderful biodiversity and fascinating natural history, Wembury is a spark that ignites and fuels the passion of countless marine biologists and conservationists over the generations. The Marine Centre is the heart of that inspiration, and you only need to need to watch the reaction of a few people after their first rock pool ramble, snorkel safari or even just a look round the centre, to appreciate it. We see all that in the local community and feel blessed to have a nationally-renowned Centre on our doorstep, that we can be proud to support.”