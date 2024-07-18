A Devon charity is celebrating 30 years of sharing the secrets of local sea life with visitors.
A series of marine-themed public events is being staged this summer by Wembury Marine Centre.
The events promise to take people on a journey of discovery to meet the creatures that share Wembury’s rocky shoreline.
The charity Devon Wildlife Trust has operated the centre since its opening in summer 1994.
Manager Coral Smith said:
“There are so many people to thank for getting and keeping us here: our funding partners, Devon Wildlife Trust members and the thousands of people who have joined our events. But without a doubt my greatest thanks go to the hundreds of volunteers who have donned a yellow Wembury polo shirt and supported us over the past 30 years – we’d be nothing without our yellow army!”
Marine Biologist Dr Paul Naylor lives in Wembury and is Chair of Wembury Marine Conservation Area Advisory Group. Dr Naylor said:
“On top of its wonderful biodiversity and fascinating natural history, Wembury is a spark that ignites and fuels the passion of countless marine biologists and conservationists over the generations. The Marine Centre is the heart of that inspiration, and you only need to need to watch the reaction of a few people after their first rock pool ramble, snorkel safari or even just a look round the centre, to appreciate it. We see all that in the local community and feel blessed to have a nationally-renowned Centre on our doorstep, that we can be proud to support.”
The centre is manages by Devon Wildlife Trust on behalf of funders including Devon County Council, Devon Wildlife Trust, the National Trust and South Hams District Council.
Coral and her team of 40 volunteer marine wardens are planning to mark Wembury Marine Centre’s big birthday in style with a series of Rockpool Safaris (dates including Sunday August 4, Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8); a Tots and Toddlers Rockpool Safari aimed at younger visitors (Friday August 2) and Snorkel Safaris (Wednesday August 7 and Saturday August 10).
www.devonwildlifetrust.org