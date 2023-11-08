Well known estate agents, Luscombe Maye, threw open the doors of their Salcombe Office on a chilly, blustery November morning to serve delicious cakes and piping hot coffee to all comers. The idea was to support Kingsbridge and Salcombe Caring, an a local charity who provide a free befriending service to the
lonely and isolated of Kingsbridge, Salcombe and the surrounding villages. The event, as well as raising
much needed funds, also gave residents an opportunity to engage first hand with KASC trustees to
learn more about the work of KASC, their events, difficulties and achievements. KASC Chairman, Graham Nurser, gave a short address in which he highlighted the need for more volunteers, enabling the charity to reach out and be of more help to more people. Theo Spink, Director of Luscombe Maye, Salcombe said
“It has been a real pleasure to host KASC trustees in our Salcombe office for a fund raising coffee morning and to raise awareness of their valuable work. ‘’I have learned that KASC services given by its dedicated volunteers alleviate not only debilitating loneliness but also help to lighten anxieties felt by relatives living far away and not being in a position to respond to need directly.‘’We are very pleased to be a friend of KASC endeavours”
If you want to find out more about being a volunteer or wish to donate you can contact Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring on 01548 854588 Email: [email protected]
To find out about future events check out the KASC Website: www.kascare.uk