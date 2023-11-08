“It has been a real pleasure to host KASC trustees in our Salcombe office for a fund raising coffee morning and to raise awareness of their valuable work. ‘’I have learned that KASC services given by its dedicated volunteers alleviate not only debilitating loneliness but also help to lighten anxieties felt by relatives living far away and not being in a position to respond to need directly.‘’We are very pleased to be a friend of KASC endeavours”