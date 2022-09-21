Charity cabaret to celebrate community hall revamp
SONG, music, poetry and comedy are coming to Dartington Village Hall for a fun-filled cabaret show in aid of local charities Lifeworks and the Children’s Hospice Southwest.
Master of Ceremonies, John Platt, will be on stage on Saturday September 24 with a talented line-up including local poet Matt Harvey, singer Mama Tokus, chanteuse Joy Sturgess, the Crooked Tempo samba band plus supporting artists.
John said: “The hall has recently revamped its stage with new lighting, sound equipment and curtains so we wanted to show off our new facilities with a celebratory evening. Best of all, we are hoping to raise lots of money for two great charities."
Generous local businesses have come up trumps with raffle prizes including vouchers for the Cott Inn, Nkuku, Pizaalogica, New Lion Brewery, Green Table, Almond Thief, Dartmouth Steam Railway and South Devon Railway; hampers from Ben’s Farm Shop and Morrisons; and prizes from Dartington Village Stores, Greenlife, Greenfibres and China Blue.
Doors open at 6pm ahead of curtain up at 7pm.
The show will feature a cash only bar and refreshments stall.
Tickets are £10 and free for under 15s.
To apply for tickets email Zoe Clough at [email protected]
