Despite best laid plans to trial a two-float service for the entire festive period, Dartmouth Lower Ferry will now unfortunately have to reduce to one float for the last few days over New Year. This will happen from Thursday 28 December and continue for five weeks.
This is due to the Higher Ferry’s own maintenance period needing to be juggled with the essential maintenance of the Lower Ferry’s Tom Casey float. Both Higher and Lower ferries work together to ensure there is enough capacity to support communities crossing the River Dart at all times.
The Christmas double running as promised does continue at all other times.
Dartmouth Lower Ferry’s two-float service will begin again on Monday February 5 2024. The reduction in service also means the Lower Ferry can fully support Maritime Coastguard safety inspections. These essential inspections on each of the tugs and floats make sure they are first and foremost safe and fit for all passengers, but also that the annual passenger certificate continues.
The new single and double ferry timetable will be as follows, so please make a note:
Double ferry running
Monday December 11– Wednesday 27 December
Single ferry running
Thursday December 28 to Sunday February 4
Double ferry running
Monday February 5 onwards
South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Community Services; Operations and Leisure, Cllr Victor Abbott, said: “While we are disappointed to not be able to complete the trial for the New Year part of the festive period, we’re pleased that we can continue to offer double running still over the important Christmas and Boxing Day when family and friends are more likely to gather. Our team will be working as quickly as possible over the New Year to make sure your celebrations are not slowed down by the single running ferry.
"This essential maintenance will mean we can continue to offer a smooth-running service in the new year, as well as support with the demand when the Higher Ferry enters its own maintenance period.”
Local Dartmouth District Ward councillors, Cllrs Jonathan Hawkins, Ben Cooper and Ged Yardy, all agree: “We are very lucky to have such a hard-working team that always make sure that our ferry service runs efficiently and professionally in all weathers, and we thank them for their dedication and support.”
For more information on the ferry, please visit: