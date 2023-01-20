In 2021, South Hams was home to around 0.7 people per football pitch-sized piece of land. This area was among the lowest 10 per cent for population density across English local authority areas at the last census. This article generally uses percentages to enable comparisons over time and between areas. The percentage point change is also used to show the difference between the 2011 and 2021 percentages.Population growth was lower in South Hams than across the South West as a whole Between the last two censuses, the average (median) age of South Hams increased by three years, from 48 to 51 years of age. This area had the joint highest average (median) age in the South West (alongside Dorset, Torridge and West Devon) and a higher average (median) age than England (40 years). The median age is the age of the person in the middle of the group, meaning that one half of the group is younger than that person and the other half is older.