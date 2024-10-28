National Care Leavers Week 2024 is upon us, running from Monday, October 28 to Sunday, November 3.
This year’s theme, chosen by young people, is “All of Us. We Are One”. This theme emphasises the importance of connection and community among care leavers.
To celebrate, a series of exciting events will be organised for those aged 16 and over who have experience in the care system. These free events aim to foster connections, promote inclusivity, and provide opportunities for young people to enjoy themselves while enjoying complimentary food.
As one care-experienced individual shared, “I picked ‘All of Us. We Are One’ as when I am with other care leavers, I really do feel the most understood. I really do feel like we are one.”
Stay tuned to the Stand Up Speak Up Instagram account for further details about the events and how to get involved.