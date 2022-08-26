Catch the Red Arrows in the South Hams this evening

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Friday 26th August 2022 12:09 pm
[email protected]
Share
The Red Arrows route over the South Hams
(military-airshows.com )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The RAF’s elite Red Arrows will be flying across the South Hams early this evening.

They will take off from Exeter Airport at 6.20pm (where they will stay overnight) and head for a display at Sidmouth at 6.30pm where they will stage a display.

They will regroup over Lyme Bay before heading to do a flypast over Dartmouth at 6.58pm before heading over Totnes around 7pm and heading back to Exeter Airport.

Plane enthusiasts will also be able to see a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial flight over Dartmouth at 5.55pm.

More About:

South HamsDartmouthTotnes
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0