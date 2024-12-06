A group of MPs met with FirstPort Managing Director Martin King and senior leadership in Parliament to explain their growing caseloads over FirstPort – a property management company.
Eleven MPs representing constituencies across England (and representatives of nine others) met with Managing Director Martin King after inviting him to Westminster.
They demanded that he justify the poor service FirstPort provides to freeholders and leaseholders, as well as its aggressive increases to service charges well above inflation.
In the meeting, MPs outlined how services charges for leaseholders and freeholders had risen significantly with little or no explanation, and that FirstPort had repeatedly failed to respond to leaseholders’ requests for evidence to the explain extra costs.
MPs also raised a swathe of concerning issues with FirstPort’s property management.
Some of these included charging residents £175 for changing light bulbs, subcontractor fees issued well above market rates, a repeated failure from FirstPort to respond to residents’ emails, residents being refused access to contracts to scrutinise their service charges, and obfuscating attempts by leaseholders and freeholders to release themselves from FirstPort’s management.
MPs cited that not only did FirstPort routinely ignore leaseholders’ emails, but that there was a pattern of unclear or even threatening communications to their customers, many of whom were vulnerable people.
Describing the situation in South Devon, MP Caroline Voaden said: “I have heard a host of shocking stories from residents about appalling treatment by FirstPort, so it was good to be able to raise these with Managing Director, Martin King.
It was disappointing, however, that the company didn’t seem to acknowledge the anger about service charges that have been repeatedly raised well above inflation levels.
Nor the distress being caused to residents by demands for payment, lack of clarity over bills and difficulties in getting a response to enquiries and complaints.
It was very clear from the strength of feeling in the room, and the numerous and wide ranging individual cases raised, that the company is now aware that it has serious work to do on rebuilding relations with customers.
Martin King assured MPs that he is working to improve the culture at FirstPort and will ensure all complaints are dealt with. I hope we will see a swift improvement and a change in approach, to ensure residents are put first.”
In response to the issues raised by MPs at the meeting, Managing Director Martin King admitted that they needed to make significant improvements to how FirstPort operates and to overhaul communications with customers. He also acknowledged the need to resolve the specific constituency examples that MPs raised in the meeting.
Caroline Voaden continued: “The concerns raised by constituents are shocking, so I was pleased to be able to put these in front of the Managing Director of FirstPort.
I will be continuing to hold FirstPort to account over the coming months and make sure that the commitments they have outlined in this meeting are delivered, so that customers of FirstPort in my constituency receive appropriate management services at reasonable costs.”