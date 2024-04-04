A care home has been found to be 'good' in Devon.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Sunningdale House Care Home, was rated as 'good' on November 10. The home was last inspected on October 10 2018.

A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.