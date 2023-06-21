Firefighters from Totnes and Paignton were called to reports of a car fire in Dittisham around 10am on Thursday (June 22).
While they were driving to the incident more calls came in and a crew from Brixham were asked to join.
A spokesperson from Totnes said: ‘’These calls informed us that the car fire had spread to a nearby house and as well as a lot of smoke, there was also fuel running down the hill on fire.
‘’We were also informed the property was located in close proximity to an oil tank and electric sub station so we requested more appliances which came from Torquay Fire Station and Ashburton Fire Station.
Luckily there was a member of public was on hand to help transport crew and equipment to the property where they managed to fight the fires using a hydrant outside.
The spokesperson continued: ‘’We used two teams of breathing apparatus to put the fires out within the property and the refrigerated delivery van.
‘’Thermal imaging cameras to check for fire spread and a battery operated fan to ventilate the house.
As a part of our duties we have to be aware of the run off from fires contaminating the water courses nearby, so the environmental protection unit from Newton Abbot Fire Station was requested and, after an investigation, we learned the drain we directed the runoff to was being pumped to a treatment plant.
This was reported to the Environment Agency.
‘’This incident was on a very steep hill, in a very confined area for so many firefighters on a very hot day with little shade available.
‘’The work was extremely hard but with the efforts of everyone there the property was not lost, and damage to the property and environment was kept to a minimum.’’
The crews were stood down around 4pm.
The spokespereson concluded: ‘’We would like to thank all the members of the public who helped drive crews to and from the incident until the arrival of the 4x4 or supplied us with cold drinks... It was really appreciated!’’