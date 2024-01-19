Firemen from Buckfastleigh and Ashburton attended the scene of a car crash on the A38 at Dean Prior on Thursday afternoon (January 18).
The incident happened shortly before 4pm. The vehicle, a white Ford van, left the road and ended up on its side. The 21-year-old driver was slightly injured but able to get himself out of the vehicle.
According to reports, he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Firemen eventually righted the van and clear debris from the affected carriageway before reopening the nearside lane.