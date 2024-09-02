Devon residents are being urged to visit local tourist attractions over the winter as part of a new campaign launched by Visit South Devon today (Monday September 2).
The Days Out on Your Doorstep Campaign hopes to encourage locals to visit tourist attractions during the off-peak season.
More than 45 local businesses, including tourist attractions, cafes and accommodation providers across South Devon, are offering residents with a TQ, EX or PL postcode discounts and special deals from the start of September until the end of February.
Visit South Devon hopes the offers will help residents during the cost-of-living crisis by making attractions more affordable, while also supporting local businesses.
‘By choosing to dine, shop and entertain locally, residents can help sustain the local economy and preserve the unique character of South Devon,’ a Visit South Devon spokesperson said.
‘Whether it’s a weekend outing with family, a visit to one of our fantastic visitor attractions, or attending a local café or restaurant, every visit contributes to the vibrant tapestry of South Devon’s community life,’ the spokesperson added.
‘This is the first time we have launched a campaign targeting locals and residents and we are delighted to support our fantastic local attractions and venues to help increase footfall through the shoulder season, said Visit South Devon chairman Stuart Longrigg. ‘Local businesses have really got behind this proactive and imaginative promotion,’ he added.
Businesses offering deals include: Canonteign Falls, Cofton Holidays, the Langstone Cliff Hotel and the Passage House Hotel.