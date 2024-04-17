Farming insurance expert Cornish Mutual has announced two South West farming stalwarts are joining its board as non-executive directors.
David Fursdon is actively involved in his diversified family farming business in Devon while also holding positions in leading agricultural organisations.
These include chairing the Institute of Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH) and Dyson Farming. He is also a Food, Farming and Countryside Commissioner, a Trustee of the Royal Countryside Fund and a rural non-executive for the Duchy of Cornwall.
David chaired the Government’s ‘Future of Farming’ review in 2013, the South West Rural Productivity Commission in 2017 and the Independent Review of the Management of Protected Sites on Dartmoor in 2023.
Jane Quicke is also involved with her family farming business, holding a leadership role in the Devon-based dairy farm specialising in clothbound cheddar. She has extensive experience in sales, finance, risk mitigation and business strategy, having spent several years in financial and professional service companies in both the UK and Canada.
Commenting on the announcement, Jeremy Oatey, Chairman, said:
“I am delighted David and Jane are joining the board, bringing a vast wealth of farming experience and knowledge to the table.
“Cornish Mutual remains resolutely true to its farming roots, our core insurance and wider services supporting farmers to manage risk and achieve business resilience. David and Jane’s appointment to the Board further underlines the company’s commitment to the South West farming community.”