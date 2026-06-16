More than 20 Brixham fishing vessels will be on the water on Saturday (June 20) as the port’s fleet celebrates its success with one of its biggest days of the year.
Brixham is England’s most successful fishing port in terms of the value of catch landed on the quayside, and Torbay Council has recently given the green light for a major port expansion at Oxen Cove.
Now the Brixham Trawler Event will revive the heyday of the famous Trawler Race.
A spokesperson said: “For the skippers and crews taking part, this is the day for them to showcase their vessels, celebrate the incredible heritage of one of Britain’s most iconic fishing ports and be part of one of the South West’s most loved maritime events.
“After everything the industry has faced, this is the event for fishermen to take a well-earned day off and enjoy the celebrations with their family, friends and crew. They deserve it!”
Vessels taking part will be dressed in flags and bunting for the occasion, with invited guests on board for a rally around the bay which starts at 10am.
Organisers have once again chosen The Fishermen’s Mission as their charity, saying it is a fitting tribute to those who work in one of Britain’s most demanding professions.
The festival will also welcome friends from the Netherlands, who are long valued supporters of the event. Maaskant Shipyard is once again providing a boat bell as a trophy.
While the cost of fuel has prevented a Dutch vessel from making the crossing this year, the close friendship will be represented by fishing vessel Van Dijck BM362, which was built at De Graeve yard in Zeebrugge in 1974 and has been owned by the McLeod family since 1990. Organisers look forward to welcoming a Dutch vessel back in 2027.
Onshore entertainment runs throughout the day, with a varied line-up of solo singers and bands. Food and refreshments will be provided by Bays Brewery, MJR Catering and Seaside’s and Tacos, alongside a range of marine-related stalls.
Event secretary Jackie Stockman said: “This event is about celebrating our fishing community and the incredible port we are so proud of. “
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