Dartmouth's Harbour Master Paul Britton is advising mariners that Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) will be conducting exercises in various locations within Dart Harbour over the weekend (May 27 and 28).
Paul said: ''The exercises will involve up to seventy Royal Navy Cadets and the use of seven Royal Navy Motor Whaler small craft and the W525 vessel.
''RN Safety boats will also be in attendance and some vessels may exceed six knots for short periods to assist with training, this will only happen in the Sandquay area.
''They will be using pyrotechnics such as flash bangs and paralumes (white flares) and firing blank ammunition; this will all be in various controlled areas inside BRNC, Sandquay and surrounding areas only.''
BRNC training staff will be in attendance at all times and for the purposes of the exercises, various items of kit will be placed at random locations within the harbour and its facilities. These items will be clearly identified as belonging to BRNC and should be left alone if found by harbour users.
All harbour users are advised to give participating vessels a wide berth and navigate with caution during these exercises.