The first tree was planted by Phoenix, age 5 who lives locally with the help of Nick Bruce-White, CEO, of Devon Wildlife Trust. A rainforest takes about a century to fully mature, making this event a true investment in the future. Once established, it is hoped that this site will become a haven for wildlife, including stoats, pine martens, and rare bird species such as wood warblers, redstarts, and pied flycatchers. The unique conditions that an Atlantic Rainforest creates will also support an array of mosses, liverworts, lichens, and fungi, including the globally rare hazel gloves fungus."