ALTHOUGH it is warming up a bit today, the big freeze continues across Devon as the Met Office has just issued a further Yellow Warning about ice tonight
The warning covers from 5pm today, Thursday, until 10am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said there is ‘potential for ice developing and some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning.
‘Wintry showers will gradually die out through Thursday night and with skies clearing, surfaces are expected to fall below freezing leading to ice developing on untreated surfaces.’