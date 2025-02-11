A supervised toothbrushing scheme, known as the Big Brush Club, has been running in some areas of Devon, Plymouth and Torbay since 2023. However, the scheme, which is provided for 3-5 year old children in key stage 1, is now being rolled out to all primary schools in Devon who have an early years nursery, pre-school or reception class provision.
It is funded by NHS Devon, in partnership with Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council and Torbay Council, and delivered by dental provider At Home Dental.
Jonathan Bouwer-Davies, Clinical Dental Adviser for NHS Devon said: “We know a quarter of five-year-olds have tooth decay which can, in severe cases, lead to children needing hospital treatment.
“Understanding how to brush your teeth properly is an important life skill for children. It takes schools five minutes a day and the benefits can be life-long.
“I am proud that Devon is the first area in the south west to extend the scheme to all primary schools thanks to the collaboration between NHS Devon, Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council and Torbay Council.”
Under the scheme, teachers hold short, daily toothbrushing sessions for three- to-five-year-olds alongside lessons about self-care, healthy eating and reducing sugar.
Chief Operations Officer from At Home Dental, Hayley Beaumont, said: “Our team of dental nurses work closely with teachers, pupils and parents to provide advice, support and training on promoting oral health.
“Each child is provided with a toothbrush and toothpaste pack to take home, encouraging toothbrushing to be a part of their normal daily routine.
“The children love doing it with their friends and the teachers report that it not only reduces problems with teeth but also school absence.”
Rapper and health activist Professor Green is helping the NHS raise awareness among families about the importance of children looking after their teeth, by launching an exciting competition to all primary schools across the south west.
Every child aged between three – five years old has been invited to take part in a competition with a music category and a colouring category. The competition, which will run until the end of May, will give children the chance to win some fantastic prizes for both themselves and their school. Professor Green will join a judging panel for the competition.
Professor Green said: “I am chuffed to be able to support the NHS supervised toothbrushing in schools scheme, and to be judging a competition which gives young children a creative outlet, while also teaching them the importance of brushing their teeth at least twice a day.”
He says he only realised later in life how not brushing properly twice a day affected his own physical and mental health – so now takes this seriously with his own son alongside a healthy diet.
Oral health is seen as a marker of wider health and social care inequalities including poor nutrition and obesity.
Prof. Maggie Rae, South West Deputy Public Health Director at the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, concludes: “The Big Brush Club is a fantastic example of forward-thinking."