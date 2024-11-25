People who get bitten by seals run the risk of contracting a ‘nasty’ blood infection, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity has said.
‘Seal finger’ is a bacterial infection caused by seal bites or scratches.
Louise Round, a marine expert with the charity, advised anyone bitten by a seal to seek urgent medical attention.
Speaking to the BBC, she said: “It's horrible. It could basically mean you lose the finger. If you get too close they are going to bite.”
The warning coincides with the pupping season for grey seals, which are often spotted close to the shore in the River Dart and other coastal areas.
A Facebook post by the Brixham (Fish Town) group shows a recent video of about 15 seals resting on a jetty next to boats.