Sue Burgess has shared this photo with our readers of her grandmother Kathleen Oke’s children’s clothes shop Little Folks at 76 Fore Street, Kingsbridge decorated for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
‘I believe she won a prize for it as there was a competition in the town for the best dressed window,’ said Sue. ‘The shop was a great favourite for locals and holidaymakers alike. There were famous names like Stieff bears and rabbits, Kiddicraft toys, dresses by Viyella and Sarah-Louise smocked dresses, Aertex underwear, Pex socks and Harringtons terry towelling nappies. There were also Ladybird children’s handkerchiefs to wave for the Queen.’