Beacons lit across the Commonwealth mark the end of the first day of Jubilee celebrations

The Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, said: ‘This will be a weekend to bring people together, to spend time and reconnect with our neighbours as well as celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her wonderful contribution to our country for the last 70 years. ‘I am proud to represent Her Majesty in Devon, which is a county in which she has shown a continuing interest over the years and when I have met her. ‘She has been a constant in my life and has set an incredible example of service to her people throughout her reign, which the Platinum Jubilee gives us an opportunity to celebrate. ‘I love the way that she can combine the formality of her position with the twinkle of her personality.’